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Stateside: Friday, June 5, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Detroit is grappling with the costly cleanup of contaminated soil at dozens of sites across the city. These weren't former factories or abandoned industrial properties—they were residential lots the city had paid to demolish. But soil brought in by a contractor to fill those lots was later found to be contaminated, leaving Detroit potentially responsible for tens of millions of dollars in remediation costs. We spoke with Detroit Free Press investigative reporter Violet Ikonomova about her reporting on the story.

Then, artist Marianetta Porter joined us to discuss her new exhibition, Breath, Fragment, Return, at the U-M Stamps Gallery. Porter explores the history and lived experiences of African Americans through everyday objects, fragments, and personal memory. The exhibit runs June 4 - July 25, 2026.

And, Chase Robinson, director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art reflected on the life of Charles Land Freer, a Michigan businessman in the railroad car industry. Freer's personal art collection would eventually become the foundation of the museum.

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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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