Stateside: Friday, June 5, 2026

Detroit is grappling with the costly cleanup of contaminated soil at dozens of sites across the city. These weren't former factories or abandoned industrial properties—they were residential lots the city had paid to demolish. But soil brought in by a contractor to fill those lots was later found to be contaminated, leaving Detroit potentially responsible for tens of millions of dollars in remediation costs. We spoke with Detroit Free Press investigative reporter Violet Ikonomova about her reporting on the story.

Then, artist Marianetta Porter joined us to discuss her new exhibition, Breath, Fragment, Return, at the U-M Stamps Gallery. Porter explores the history and lived experiences of African Americans through everyday objects, fragments, and personal memory. The exhibit runs June 4 - July 25, 2026.

And, Chase Robinson, director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art reflected on the life of Charles Land Freer, a Michigan businessman in the railroad car industry. Freer's personal art collection would eventually become the foundation of the museum.

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