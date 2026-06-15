© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 15, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a look into how Michigan, home to the largest Iraqi-American population in the United States, is celebrating Iraq qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. We talked to Chaldean News reporter Weam Namou about what this means for Michigan's Iraqi-American community.

Then, the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers is passing the mic this weekend to writers featured in the anthology Black Summers, which collects the experiences of Black Detroiters growing up in the outdoors. We talked to Keith Owens who wrote about growing up in the Mountain West, and finding nature after moving to Detroit.

Also, on the latest episode of On Hand, we take a stab at explaining why bad roads in Michigan feel like a never-ending problem.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Weam Namou, reporter with the Chaldean News
  • Keith Owens, writer featured in the anthology Black Summers 
  • Maritza Garibay, Hamtramck resident and artist
  • Brent Schlack, director of engineering for the Washtenaw County Road Commission
  • Adam Lape, director of operations for the Washtenaw County Road Commission
  • Lauren Gibbons, Bridge Michigan reporter
  • Adrian Hemond, CEO, Grassroots Midwest
Tags
Stateside On Air roadstorytellingIraq
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button