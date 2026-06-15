Stateside: Monday, June 15, 2026

Today on Stateside, a look into how Michigan, home to the largest Iraqi-American population in the United States, is celebrating Iraq qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. We talked to Chaldean News reporter Weam Namou about what this means for Michigan's Iraqi-American community.

Then, the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers is passing the mic this weekend to writers featured in the anthology Black Summers, which collects the experiences of Black Detroiters growing up in the outdoors. We talked to Keith Owens who wrote about growing up in the Mountain West, and finding nature after moving to Detroit.

Also, on the latest episode of On Hand, we take a stab at explaining why bad roads in Michigan feel like a never-ending problem.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

