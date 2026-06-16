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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Michigan's swamplands are disappearing. We talked to a Detroit News reporter about what's being lost with the swamplands—and why they are difficult ecosystems to restore.

Then, a new anthology of poetry and essays explores the various summer experiences, memories, and struggles of Black Detroiters. We chat with a poet featured in the collection about spending her summers on Boblo Island.

Finally, Michigan State University is part of project, Enslaved.org, that highlights the lives of enslaved individuals born before 1900. We spoke with one of the researchers involved about what we can learn from the data they've collected.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Carol Thompson, environment reporter for The Detroit News
  • Rochelle Wilson-Ellis, poet and author featured in the anthology Black Summers
  • Walter Hawthorne, professor of African and Digital History at Michigan State University and director of Enslaved.org
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Stateside On Air Michigan State UniversityslaverydataDetroitsummerracismswampEnvironmentclimate change
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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