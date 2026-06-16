Stateside: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Today on Stateside, Michigan's swamplands are disappearing. We talked to a Detroit News reporter about what's being lost with the swamplands—and why they are difficult ecosystems to restore.

Then, a new anthology of poetry and essays explores the various summer experiences, memories, and struggles of Black Detroiters. We chat with a poet featured in the collection about spending her summers on Boblo Island.

Finally, Michigan State University is part of project, Enslaved.org, that highlights the lives of enslaved individuals born before 1900. We spoke with one of the researchers involved about what we can learn from the data they've collected.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: