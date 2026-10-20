Stateside: Monday, Sept. 28, 2026
We explored how local leaders are rethinking their approach to data centers as communities weigh economic opportunities against growing concerns.
We also examined a closely watched congressional race in Southeast Michigan that could offer clues about how voters view the Republican and Democratic parties in a post-Trump era. Plus, a tribute to Tigers great Justin Verlander following the final game of his Major League career.
GUESTS:
- Stephanie Leiser, Director of Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at the Ford School of Public Policy at U-M
- Emma George-Griffin, WCMU reporter
- Steve Carmody, Michigan Public reporter
- David A. Dulio, Distinguished Professor of Political Science Department at Oakland University
- April Van Buren, Stateside producer
- Carlos Guillen, play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers’ Spanish-language broadcasts