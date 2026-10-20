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Stateside: Monday, Sept. 28, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

We explored how local leaders are rethinking their approach to data centers as communities weigh economic opportunities against growing concerns.

We also examined a closely watched congressional race in Southeast Michigan that could offer clues about how voters view the Republican and Democratic parties in a post-Trump era. Plus, a tribute to Tigers great Justin Verlander following the final game of his Major League career.

GUESTS:

  • Stephanie Leiser, Director of Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at the Ford School of Public Policy at U-M
  • Emma George-Griffin, WCMU reporter
  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public reporter
  • David A. Dulio, Distinguished Professor of Political Science Department at Oakland University
  • April Van Buren, Stateside producer
  • Carlos Guillen, play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers’ Spanish-language broadcasts
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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