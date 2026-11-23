After drone crash-lands on Metro Detroit rooftop, federal regulators are gathering information
The National Transportation Safety Board said it has been gathering information about an incident Friday in which an Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crash-landed on a garage roof in Huntington Woods.
The NTSB said there has been no decision on whether the agency will conduct a formal investigation into the incident.
The Metro Detroit homeowner told the Detroit Free Press that the drone had just dropped off a delivery of shampoo Friday.
No one on the ground was injured.
According to Amazon, Prime Air delivers almost 6,000 packages a day by drone.
The company has said the service speeds deliveries, especially close to its fulfillment centers — but there have been some complaints in nearby neighborhoods.
In a written statement, Amazon did not address the NTSB review.
The company insisted safety is its top priority, adding this type of accident is extremely rare.