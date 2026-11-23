The National Transportation Safety Board said it has been gathering information about an incident Friday in which an Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crash-landed on a garage roof in Huntington Woods.

The NTSB said there has been no decision on whether the agency will conduct a formal investigation into the incident.

The Metro Detroit homeowner told the Detroit Free Press that the drone had just dropped off a delivery of shampoo Friday.

No one on the ground was injured.

According to Amazon, Prime Air delivers almost 6,000 packages a day by drone.

The company has said the service speeds deliveries, especially close to its fulfillment centers — but there have been some complaints in nearby neighborhoods.

In a written statement, Amazon did not address the NTSB review.

The company insisted safety is its top priority, adding this type of accident is extremely rare.