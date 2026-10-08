© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 9-11

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT

Have you made it to a cider mill yet? Or maybe celebrated the season with a fall festival? If not, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events, including some of the exciting fall festivities, happening around the state this weekend. Whether you want to celebrate or just need an idea for how to spend your weekend, you’re in the right place. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Giants among the Trees
10/9 | 7 p.m.
Dow Gardens - 1809 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI
$15

Tawas Point Harvest Festival
10/9-10/10 | All Day
Tawas Point State Park - 686 Tawas Beach Road, East Tawas, MI
Free

Leaf Pile Pedal
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Camp Douglas Smith - 5706 Federal Forest Road, Free Soil, MI
Free to Watch

Charlevoix Apple Festival
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Downtown - Charlevoix, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Sister Act
10/8-10/18 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary

Harvest Festival Weekend 2
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Waterloo Recreation Area - 8200 Loveland Road, Chelsea, MI
Free

Maestro
10/9-10/18 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA - 410 W. Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI
$33

A2 Artoberfest
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

The Wright Gala
10/10 | 6 p.m.
Charles Wright Museum of African History - 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Davisburg Antique Festival
10/10-10/11 | All Day
12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI
$12

Glass Pumpkin Fest
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Glass Academy - 25331 Trowbridge St., Dearborn, MI
Free

Michigan Fashion Week
10/10-10/17 | All Day
Downtown - Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Improv Festival
10/8-10/10 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Autumn Weekends at Meijer Gardens
10/9-10/31 | All Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 1000 E. Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$25

Cranberry Harvest Day
10/10 | All Day
DeGrandchamp Farms - 76241 14th Ave., South Haven, MI
$10

EGR Harvest & Beer Festival
10/10 | All Day
Gaslight Village - 2181 Wealthy St. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
$30

Kalamazoo

Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein
10/9-10/11 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W. Lovell St., Kalamazoo, MI
$35

Ghosts of Kalamazoo Walking Tour
10/9-10/10 | 6 p.m.
1015 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

Boos in the Zoo
10/10 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Geek Fest
10/10 | 11 a.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

East Main Music Fest
10/10 | 3 p.m.
Downtown - Mason, MI
Free

Haunted Pub Crawl
10/10 | 6:30 p.m.
Downtown - Charlotte, MI
$10

Hot Cider Hustle
10/10 | 7 a.m.
Downtown - Lansing, MI
Prices Vary by Race

Boo at the Zoo
10/10-10/11| All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$15

Upper Peninsula

Fall on the Island festival
10/9-10/10 | All Day
Drummond Island Ball Fields - 33800 S. Townline Road, Drummond Island, MI
$25

Macktoberfest
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Ice House BBQ - 6966 Main St., Mackinac Island, MI
$60

Leif Erikson Festival
10/10 | All Day
Downtown - Norway, MI
Free

Dryland Dash
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Negaunee Township Hall - 42 M-35, Negaunee, MI
Free to Watch
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
We need your support donation button
Related Content
  • Issues & Ale - 2026 Election Preview (Oct. 15, 2026)
    The groundwork is set for the November election, and multiple highly competitive races across top state offices lie ahead.

    Join Stateside’s April Baer and a panel of Michigan Public hosts and reporters to preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm cycle.

    This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary. You can watch in person or online.
  • 1A Live in Michigan (Oct. 19, 2026)
    1A Live in Michigan: Beyond the Bellwether
    How political divisions shaping American politics show up in The Great Lakes State

    This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary.


    Join NPR’s Jenn White for a live recording of 1A, right here in Ann Arbor. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of radio as the 1A team broadcasts a new segment of their “If You Can Keep It” series.

    Listen as they dive into the biggest political stories of the moment and what they mean for our democracy, every Monday. Plus, you’ll have the chance to ask your own questions about the stakes, policies, and issues of the current election cycle.

    Live at The Ark on Monday, October 19, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m.

    There will not be a livestream available for this event.