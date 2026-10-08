Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 9-11
Have you made it to a cider mill yet? Or maybe celebrated the season with a fall festival? If not, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events, including some of the exciting fall festivities, happening around the state this weekend. Whether you want to celebrate or just need an idea for how to spend your weekend, you’re in the right place. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Giants among the Trees
10/9 | 7 p.m.
Dow Gardens - 1809 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI
$15
Tawas Point Harvest Festival
10/9-10/10 | All Day
Tawas Point State Park - 686 Tawas Beach Road, East Tawas, MI
Free
Leaf Pile Pedal
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Camp Douglas Smith - 5706 Federal Forest Road, Free Soil, MI
Free to Watch
Charlevoix Apple Festival
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Downtown - Charlevoix, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Sister Act
10/8-10/18 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
Harvest Festival Weekend 2
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Waterloo Recreation Area - 8200 Loveland Road, Chelsea, MI
Free
Maestro
10/9-10/18 | Times Vary
Theatre NOVA - 410 W. Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI
$33
A2 Artoberfest
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
The Wright Gala
10/10 | 6 p.m.
Charles Wright Museum of African History - 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Davisburg Antique Festival
10/10-10/11 | All Day
12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI
$12
Glass Pumpkin Fest
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Glass Academy - 25331 Trowbridge St., Dearborn, MI
Free
Michigan Fashion Week
10/10-10/17 | All Day
Downtown - Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Improv Festival
10/8-10/10 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Autumn Weekends at Meijer Gardens
10/9-10/31 | All Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 1000 E. Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Cranberry Harvest Day
10/10 | All Day
DeGrandchamp Farms - 76241 14th Ave., South Haven, MI
$10
EGR Harvest & Beer Festival
10/10 | All Day
Gaslight Village - 2181 Wealthy St. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
$30
Kalamazoo
Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein
10/9-10/11 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W. Lovell St., Kalamazoo, MI
$35
Ghosts of Kalamazoo Walking Tour
10/9-10/10 | 6 p.m.
1015 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Boos in the Zoo
10/10 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Geek Fest
10/10 | 11 a.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
East Main Music Fest
10/10 | 3 p.m.
Downtown - Mason, MI
Free
Haunted Pub Crawl
10/10 | 6:30 p.m.
Downtown - Charlotte, MI
$10
Hot Cider Hustle
10/10 | 7 a.m.
Downtown - Lansing, MI
Prices Vary by Race
Boo at the Zoo
10/10-10/11| All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI
$15
Upper Peninsula
Fall on the Island festival
10/9-10/10 | All Day
Drummond Island Ball Fields - 33800 S. Townline Road, Drummond Island, MI
$25
Macktoberfest
10/9-10/11 | All Day
Ice House BBQ - 6966 Main St., Mackinac Island, MI
$60
Leif Erikson Festival
10/10 | All Day
Downtown - Norway, MI
Free
Dryland Dash
10/10-10/11 | All Day
Negaunee Township Hall - 42 M-35, Negaunee, MI
Free to Watch