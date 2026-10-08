Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 9-11

Have you made it to a cider mill yet? Or maybe celebrated the season with a fall festival? If not, Michigan Public has you covered. We’ve gathered some of our favorite events, including some of the exciting fall festivities, happening around the state this weekend. Whether you want to celebrate or just need an idea for how to spend your weekend, you’re in the right place. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Giants among the Trees

10/9 | 7 p.m.

Dow Gardens - 1809 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI

$15

Tawas Point Harvest Festival

10/9-10/10 | All Day

Tawas Point State Park - 686 Tawas Beach Road, East Tawas, MI

Free

Leaf Pile Pedal

10/9-10/11 | All Day

Camp Douglas Smith - 5706 Federal Forest Road, Free Soil, MI

Free to Watch

Charlevoix Apple Festival

10/9-10/11 | All Day

Downtown - Charlevoix, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Sister Act

10/8-10/18 | Times Vary

Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI

Prices Vary

Harvest Festival Weekend 2

10/9-10/11 | All Day

Waterloo Recreation Area - 8200 Loveland Road, Chelsea, MI

Free

Maestro

10/9-10/18 | Times Vary

Theatre NOVA - 410 W. Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI

$33

A2 Artoberfest

10/10-10/11 | All Day

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

The Wright Gala

10/10 | 6 p.m.

Charles Wright Museum of African History - 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Davisburg Antique Festival

10/10-10/11 | All Day

12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg, MI

$12

Glass Pumpkin Fest

10/10-10/11 | All Day

Glass Academy - 25331 Trowbridge St., Dearborn, MI

Free

Michigan Fashion Week

10/10-10/17 | All Day

Downtown - Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Improv Festival

10/8-10/10 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Autumn Weekends at Meijer Gardens

10/9-10/31 | All Day

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - 1000 E. Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI

$25

Cranberry Harvest Day

10/10 | All Day

DeGrandchamp Farms - 76241 14th Ave., South Haven, MI

$10

EGR Harvest & Beer Festival

10/10 | All Day

Gaslight Village - 2181 Wealthy St. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI

$30

Kalamazoo

Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein

10/9-10/11 | 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 405 W. Lovell St., Kalamazoo, MI

$35

Ghosts of Kalamazoo Walking Tour

10/9-10/10 | 6 p.m.

1015 Gull Road, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Boos in the Zoo

10/10 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Geek Fest

10/10 | 11 a.m.

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

East Main Music Fest

10/10 | 3 p.m.

Downtown - Mason, MI

Free

Haunted Pub Crawl

10/10 | 6:30 p.m.

Downtown - Charlotte, MI

$10

Hot Cider Hustle

10/10 | 7 a.m.

Downtown - Lansing, MI

Prices Vary by Race

Boo at the Zoo

10/10-10/11| All Day

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI

$15

Upper Peninsula

Fall on the Island festival

10/9-10/10 | All Day

Drummond Island Ball Fields - 33800 S. Townline Road, Drummond Island, MI

$25

Macktoberfest

10/9-10/11 | All Day

Ice House BBQ - 6966 Main St., Mackinac Island, MI

$60

Leif Erikson Festival

10/10 | All Day

Downtown - Norway, MI

Free