Gasoline and diesel prices are at their lowest levels in months as Michigan motorists plan to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Gas prices are down $1.10 from a month ago in Michigan,” said Patrick DeHaan, an oil industry analyst with GasBuddy.com.

AAA-Michigan says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday was $3.67. A month ago, the pump price was pushing $5 a gallon.

DeHaan credited lower world crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions and increasing refinery production for declining prices at the pump.

DeHaan noted Michigan gas prices are still up 64 cents over the same time last year.

While not falling as fast as the price of gasoline, Michigan diesel prices are also noticeably lower.

This week, the price of a gallon of diesel in Michigan fell below $6 for the first time since early September.

“If everything goes well, Michigan’s average diesel prices may fall another 35 to 65 cents over the next several weeks,” said DeHaan.

DeHaan expects Michigan gasoline prices will decline another 20 to 40 cents in the next few weeks. There are currently several gas stations in Dearborn, Detroit and other places in southeast Michigan charging less than $3 a gallon for regular unleaded.

DeHaan said barring geopolitical tensions flaring or any unforeseen oil refinery issues in the coming weeks and months, Michigan gasoline prices should remain below $4 a gallon.