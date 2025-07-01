© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, June 13, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:41 PM EDT
On this episode of Stateside, we talked about what happened in a late-night session of the Michigan House of Representatives as they worked through this year's education budget. Reporter Colin Jackson gave an update on where things stand for both K-12 schools and higher education.

Then, mayfly season is almost here for many Michiganders. The aquatic insects are known for their fishy smell, earning them the nickname fishflies. While many dread the swarms that arrive each spring, we talked to an entomologist from Michigan State University about why those swarms—and their fishy smell—are actually a good thing.

Also, the co-owners of the buzzy new Detroit Mexican restaurant Vecino talked about their house-made masa and their nomination for a James Beard award for Best New Restaurant.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, state politics reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Richard Merritt, professor emeritus in entomology for Michigan State University
  • Adriana Jimenez, co-owner of Vecino
  • Edgar Torres, chef at Vecino
Stateside On Air education budgetbudgeteducationeducation spendingSchool Budgetlansing budgetstate budgetschool budgetsmichigan budgetmichigan educationFoodfood industrychefdiningfine diningDetroitLake St. ClairLake ErieHuron-to-erie corridor
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
