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Stateside: Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 20, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT
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The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

We begin with Michigan State Senator Stephanie Chang, who sat down with us to discuss legislation aimed at unregulated practices in the health and wellness industry. She became a co-sponsor following the death of five-year-old Thomas Cooper, who died in a 2025 accident at a wellness clinic in Troy.

Also today, on the latest episode of The Dish, the bakers behind Cottage Bagels, a Grand Rapids home bakery, shared how their work builds community.

Plus, we spoke with Megan Cummins, the author of one of our favorite novels of 2025, which follows two friends in a small Michigan town united by addiction within their families.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Stephanie Chang, Michigan state senator
  • Mercedes Mejia, host of The Dish and Stateside senior producer
  • Ronia Cabansag, Stateside producer
  • Megan Cummins, author
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Stateside On Air medicalautismGrand RapidsThe Dishaddictionbook
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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