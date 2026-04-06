Stateside: Monday, April 6, 2026
Today on Stateside, a recent Supreme Court ruling overturned a law banning conversion therapy in Colorado. We talked to a reporter for Bridge Michigan about what this means for states with similar bans—like Michigan.
Then, Detroit has a new Chief Public Health Officer. We talked to Ali Abazeed about his ambitions for public health policy in Michigan's largest city.
Also, in a FAQ Squad segment, a Bridge Michigan reporter and Michigan Public's Zoe Clark discussed Perry Johnson's campaign to eliminate Michigan's personal income tax.
Plus, a reporter for WCMU covered the details of a new initiative seeking to end a long-standing tax cap in Saginaw.
Last, we heard from an On Hand listener whose documentary was inspired by the iconic artwork on an IPA label.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Eli Newman, health reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Ali Abazeed, new Chief Public Health Officer for Detroit
- Zoe Clark, Political Director for Michigan Public
- Simon D. Schuster, capital reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Alvin "AJ" Jones, reporter for WCMU
- Rory McHarg, filmmaker of "A Two Hearted Tale"