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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, April 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a recent Supreme Court ruling overturned a law banning conversion therapy in Colorado. We talked to a reporter for Bridge Michigan about what this means for states with similar bans—like Michigan.

Then, Detroit has a new Chief Public Health Officer. We talked to Ali Abazeed about his ambitions for public health policy in Michigan's largest city.

Also, in a FAQ Squad segment, a Bridge Michigan reporter and Michigan Public's Zoe Clark discussed Perry Johnson's campaign to eliminate Michigan's personal income tax.

Plus, a reporter for WCMU covered the details of a new initiative seeking to end a long-standing tax cap in Saginaw.

Last, we heard from an On Hand listener whose documentary was inspired by the iconic artwork on an IPA label.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Eli Newman, health reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Ali Abazeed, new Chief Public Health Officer for Detroit
  • Zoe Clark, Political Director for Michigan Public
  • Simon D. Schuster, capital reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Alvin "AJ" Jones, reporter for WCMU
  • Rory McHarg, filmmaker of "A Two Hearted Tale"
Tags
Stateside On Air supreme courtconversion therapycoloradopublic healthmary sheffieldDetroitPerry Johnsonmichigan politicsFAQ Squadincome taxsaginawcraft beerOn HandMichigan craft beer
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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