Stateside: Monday, April 13, 2026

Today on Stateside, gas prices have gone up since the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran. Now, EV sales are going up too. We talked with an automotive reporter about what she's heard from EV makers, and whether the trend suggests a connection or just coincidence.

Plus, researchers at MSU have developed microscopic robots that can be used for less invasive medical procedures. One of these researchers spoke to us about the new technology.

Then, an episode of the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio explores the history of Michigan's boundary lines in order to answer the question: Why does Michigan have two peninsulas?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: