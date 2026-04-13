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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, April 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, gas prices have gone up since the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran. Now, EV sales are going up too. We talked with an automotive reporter about what she's heard from EV makers, and whether the trend suggests a connection or just coincidence.

Plus, researchers at MSU have developed microscopic robots that can be used for less invasive medical procedures. One of these researchers spoke to us about the new technology.

Then, an episode of the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio explores the history of Michigan's boundary lines in order to answer the question: Why does Michigan have two peninsulas?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lindsay VanHulle, Deputy Editor covering EVs at Automotive News
  • Jinxing Li, Red Cedar Distinguished Assistant Professor in the MSU College of Engineering
  • Ryan Schnurr, producer, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication at Trine University
  • Tedd Long, author, local historian, and storyteller based in Toledo, OH
  • Marty Hershock, professor of history at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
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Stateside On Air EVsiran warMichigan gas pricesmsuhealth researchmedical researchUpper PeninsulaPoints North
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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