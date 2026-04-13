Stateside: Monday, April 13, 2026
Today on Stateside, gas prices have gone up since the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran. Now, EV sales are going up too. We talked with an automotive reporter about what she's heard from EV makers, and whether the trend suggests a connection or just coincidence.
Plus, researchers at MSU have developed microscopic robots that can be used for less invasive medical procedures. One of these researchers spoke to us about the new technology.
Then, an episode of the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio explores the history of Michigan's boundary lines in order to answer the question: Why does Michigan have two peninsulas?
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Lindsay VanHulle, Deputy Editor covering EVs at Automotive News
- Jinxing Li, Red Cedar Distinguished Assistant Professor in the MSU College of Engineering
- Ryan Schnurr, producer, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication at Trine University
- Tedd Long, author, local historian, and storyteller based in Toledo, OH
- Marty Hershock, professor of history at the University of Michigan-Dearborn