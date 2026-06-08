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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 8, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a third person in the past month has died at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti this weekend. We spoke to a reporter about the latest on the individual's death and the autopsy.

Next, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan has a new book arguing the rule of law and democracy is in danger in the United States. We chatted with the author, who is a University of Michigan law professor, about the book and the challenges she believes American institutions are facing under President Donald Trump.

Then, where Up North begins is a contentious topic in Michigan. On the latest episode of On Hand, we hear listeners' opinions on that oft-debated topic.

Finally, Congress is considering a bill that would allow the year-round sale of gas that contains 15% ethanol, which would increase demand for corn. We hear from the executive director of the Michigan corn growers association about the bill's potential impact on the corn industry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Paul Egan: Lansing Bureau Chief for the Detroit Free Press
  • Barbara McQuade: Professor at Michigan Law, MSNBC legal analyst, former U.S. attorney in Michigan
  • Ken Raisanen: Retired teacher and lifelong resident of Michigan's Upper Peninsula
    Keith Baker: City Manager of Coldwater, MI
  • Scott Piggott: Executive Director of the Michigan Corn Growers Association
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Stateside On Air Huron Valley Correctional FacilitydemocracyMichigan gas pricestravelethanolGas stationslaw schoolsup north
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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