Stateside: Monday, June 8, 2026

Today on Stateside, a third person in the past month has died at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti this weekend. We spoke to a reporter about the latest on the individual's death and the autopsy.

Next, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan has a new book arguing the rule of law and democracy is in danger in the United States. We chatted with the author, who is a University of Michigan law professor, about the book and the challenges she believes American institutions are facing under President Donald Trump.

Then, where Up North begins is a contentious topic in Michigan. On the latest episode of On Hand, we hear listeners' opinions on that oft-debated topic.

Finally, Congress is considering a bill that would allow the year-round sale of gas that contains 15% ethanol, which would increase demand for corn. We hear from the executive director of the Michigan corn growers association about the bill's potential impact on the corn industry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: