Stateside: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Today on Stateside, Gabrielle Knox, director of the Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund, discussed how the fund — founded six Juneteenths ago — has helped farmers in the city purchase the land they've worked hard to cultivate.

Then, writer Anna Ansari talked about her debut cookbook Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing . The Michigan-raised, Iran-rooted, London-based cookbook author traced the ancient Silk Roads through the food that shaped her.

Plus, in a new installation of The Dish, we got to know Chad Kubo, the chef-owner behind a popular Hawaiian food truck making regular stops at Tractor Supply parking lots across Southeast Michigan. Kubo sat down with The Dish to talk about how his childhood in Hawaii influenced his love of food, why he wants to offer authentic flavors to Michigan, and what it looks like to live out a spirit of “aloha.”

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

