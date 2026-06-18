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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, June 18, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Gabrielle Knox, director of the Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund, discussed how the fund — founded six Juneteenths ago — has helped farmers in the city purchase the land they've worked hard to cultivate.

Then, writer Anna Ansari talked about her debut cookbook Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing. The Michigan-raised, Iran-rooted, London-based cookbook author traced the ancient Silk Roads through the food that shaped her.

Plus, in a new installation of The Dish, we got to know Chad Kubo, the chef-owner behind a popular Hawaiian food truck making regular stops at Tractor Supply parking lots across Southeast Michigan. Kubo sat down with The Dish to talk about how his childhood in Hawaii influenced his love of food, why he wants to offer authentic flavors to Michigan, and what it looks like to live out a spirit of “aloha.”

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Gabrielle Knox, director of the Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund
  • Anna Ansari, author of Silk Roads: A Flavor Odyssey with Recipes from Baku to Beijing
  • Chad Kubo, chef-owner of Unco Chad's Hawaiian Flavas
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Stateside On Air DetroitJuneteenthBlack historyagricultureculturebooksrestaurants
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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