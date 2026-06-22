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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Shakespeare Festival makes a comeback after going dark for a season due to federal funding cuts. We talked to Janice L. Blixt, the producing artistic director, and fundraising efforts and what to expecrt in this year's production.

Then, how Vernors, Michigan’s beloved ginger ale and oldest pop brand, celebrated its 160th birthday this year. We talked to co-authors of the book “Michigan Food and Drink: The Stories Behind the Brands” about the brand's history.

Also, this election year, Zoe Clark is answering your questions about the midterms. Bridge Michigan’s Simon Schuster unpacked a T.V. ad claiming John James, a Republican Candidate for governor, supported a vehicle ‘kill switch' mandate.

Plus, on the latest episode of On Hand, we respond to your stories about weight limits for large trucks on Michigan's roads. And, in the latest episode of Mornings in Michigan, one family shares what it takes to keep a farm in the family for 100 years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Janice L. Blixt, producing artistic director of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival
  • Gail OfFen, co-author of" Michigan Food and Drink: The Stories Behind the Brands"
  • Jon Milan, co-author of "Michigan Food and Drink: The Stories Behind the Brands"
  • Simon Schuster, Bridge Michigan reporter 
  • Craig Atwood, managing director of Allegan County Road Commission
  • Doug Tribou, Morning Edition host for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air Michigan farmsgubernatorial electioncampaignsVernor's
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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