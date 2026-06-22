Stateside: Monday, June 22, 2026

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Shakespeare Festival makes a comeback after going dark for a season due to federal funding cuts. We talked to Janice L. Blixt, the producing artistic director, and fundraising efforts and what to expecrt in this year's production.

Then, how Vernors, Michigan’s beloved ginger ale and oldest pop brand, celebrated its 160th birthday this year. We talked to co-authors of the book “Michigan Food and Drink: The Stories Behind the Brands” about the brand's history.

Also, this election year, Zoe Clark is answering your questions about the midterms. Bridge Michigan’s Simon Schuster unpacked a T.V. ad claiming John James, a Republican Candidate for governor, supported a vehicle ‘kill switch' mandate.

Plus, on the latest episode of On Hand, we respond to your stories about weight limits for large trucks on Michigan's roads. And, in the latest episode of Mornings in Michigan, one family shares what it takes to keep a farm in the family for 100 years.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

