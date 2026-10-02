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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we continued a series of conversations with candidates running for Michigan's Supreme Court. Casandra Morse-Bills is a Republican, and a presiding judge for a state circuit court on the edge of Saginaw Bay.

Then, reporting on how Michigan farmers are faring with high diesel prices during this year's harvest.

Also, photographer Joseph Ferraro talked about his practice of zooming in on insect life. Ferraro's workspace is part of a Detroit building in which artists are hosting open studios this weekend.

Finally, we spoke with advocate Valerie von Frank. The founder of Parents of Sister Survivors Engage (POSSE), von Frank has assisted survivors of sexual assault in legal and personal struggles. We turn to her for perspectives on the Cornell Seven case, in which an unnamed student is suing the university, her sorority, and a Cornell fraternity and seven of its members for an alleged sexual assault.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Casandra Morse-Bills, presiding judge in Michigan’s 23rd Judicial Court
  • Steve Carmody, Mid-Michigan reporter for Michigan Public.
  • Joseph Ferraro, photographer.
  • Valerie von Frank, founder of Parents of Sister Survivors Engage (POSSE).
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Stateside On Air sexual assaultArmy of SurvivorsMichigan gas pricesdieselMichigan Supreme CourtDetroit artphotography
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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