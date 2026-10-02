Stateside: Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Today on Stateside, we continued a series of conversations with candidates running for Michigan's Supreme Court. Casandra Morse-Bills is a Republican, and a presiding judge for a state circuit court on the edge of Saginaw Bay.

Then, reporting on how Michigan farmers are faring with high diesel prices during this year's harvest.

Also, photographer Joseph Ferraro talked about his practice of zooming in on insect life. Ferraro's workspace is part of a Detroit building in which artists are hosting open studios this weekend.

Finally, we spoke with advocate Valerie von Frank. The founder of Parents of Sister Survivors Engage (POSSE), von Frank has assisted survivors of sexual assault in legal and personal struggles. We turn to her for perspectives on the Cornell Seven case, in which an unnamed student is suing the university, her sorority, and a Cornell fraternity and seven of its members for an alleged sexual assault.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

