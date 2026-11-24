THURSDAY, NOV. 26 - THANKSGIVING DAY

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. — Milk Street Thanksgiving Special

It’s our biggest show of the year, and Erin French from the Lost Kitchen joins us on the phone lines! Erin and Chris try to re-create one listener’s ultimate turkey and share their apple pie secrets. Plus, Mo Rocca thinks turkeys have a marketing problem; A Way With Words gets into the many ways we talk about gravy; and Adam Gopnik remembers the turkey technique that became his religion. And we hear about what makes Thanksgiving uniquely Thanksgiving for José Andrés, Eric Ripert, Pati Jinich, and more friends and listeners.

2:00 - 4:00 p.m. – Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential" is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

It’s time to start thinking about Thanksgiving and our annual show, Turkey Confidential! We’re looking for great questions to throw at our amazing roster of guests:

Melissa Clark, Best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times. Her latest book is The Big Book of Dinner

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way, Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories.

J. Kenji López-Alt, Food Journalist and best-selling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science

And of course, Francis!



8:00 - 9:00 p.m. — Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims: Peace Talks Radio

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27 - BLACK FRIDAY

3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. — Hidden Brain Special: "The Enemies of Gratitude"

One of the mysteries of human behavior is that it’s often easier for us to focus on what’s going wrong than on what’s going right in our lives. Why is that? We explore this question with psychologist Thomas Gilovich, who studies the barriers that prevent us from feeling gratitude, and how we can overcome them.

