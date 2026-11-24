The Detroit City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon to OK the redevelopment plan for the Renaissance Center and a portion of the city’s riverfront.

The $2.2 billion project would demolish two Renaissance Center towers to make way for new housing and a riverfront park.

The developers, Bedrock and General Motors, had requested $548 million in tax subsidies for the project. Many Detroiters argued that’s too high and comes with too little assurance that they’ll follow through with promises for community benefits.

The massive redevelopment will roll out in three phases with a projected completion date in 2038.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield posted on social media Tuesday that the vote "moves Detroit one step closer to a new chapter for our riverfront, the Renaissance Center and for our city."