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The Robben Fleming Challenge Fund

On the left are blue, green, and purple paint splashes and an intern whose face is toward the viewer, but body is pointed to the left. On the right are blue, green, and purple paint splashes and an intern whose face is toward the viewer, but body is pointed to the right. In the center are white paint splashes with three interns. From the left, one has headphones, another has a camera and the third is facing the viewer. Above them is the Michigan Public logo and the words "The Robben Fleming Match" and "The next generation of journalism starts here."
Kalloli Bhatt
/
Canva

The Robben Fleming Match is a $50,000 match for new or young* sustaining members. Gifts from new or young donors will be matched until funds run out. Donate to Michigan Public today.

*Young is defined as 40 years old or younger.

Newsroom Interns

Anna Barnes
Anna Barnes
Anna Barnes is an intern at Michigan Public focusing on environmental reporting. She has worked on the environmental beat for over three years.
Anna's Latest Stories
Etai Smotrich-Barr
Etai Smotrich-Barr
Etai Smotrich-Barr is a Reporting Fellow at Michigan Public, in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale.
Etai's Latest Stories
Edith Pendell
Edith Pendell
Edith Pendell is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public. She is a current student at the University of Michigan, where she studies political science and English, and has served as co Editor-in-Chief of The Michigan Daily.
Edith's Latest Stories
a young woman wearing a navy and white polka dot top stands, smiling, in front of a green ivy wall
Hanna Donovan
Hanna Donovan
Hanna Donovan is a Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public. She is currently a student at Grand Valley State University.
Hanna's Latest Stories

Stateside Interns

Isabella Jacob
Isabella Jacob
Isabella Jacob is a Stateside intern. She is an Ann Arbor native and a rising junior at Northwestern University.
Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson is a Stateside intern. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English Literature.
Molly's Latest Stories
Yeaniva Seisay
Yeaniva Seisay
Yeaniva Seisay is a Stateside Intern at Michigan Public.
Jaden Jefferson
Jaden Jefferson
Jaden Jefferson is Stateside Intern with Michigan Public. He will be attending Connecticut College in the fall.
a young man stands smiling
Nicholas Alumkal
Nicholas Alumkal
Nicholas Alumkal is a production assistant for Stateside. He will be a senior in the fall at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, studying broadcast and digital journalism.
Nicholas' Latest Stories