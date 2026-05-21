The Robben Fleming Challenge Fund
The Robben Fleming Match is a $50,000 match for new or young* sustaining members. Gifts from new or young donors will be matched until funds run out. Donate to Michigan Public today.
*Young is defined as 40 years old or younger.
Newsroom Interns
Anna Barnes is an intern at Michigan Public focusing on environmental reporting. She has worked on the environmental beat for over three years.
Anna's Latest Stories
Etai Smotrich-Barr is a Reporting Fellow at Michigan Public, in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale.
Edith Pendell is a Newsroom Intern for Michigan Public. She is a current student at the University of Michigan, where she studies political science and English, and has served as co Editor-in-Chief of The Michigan Daily.
Edith's Latest Stories
Hanna Donovan is a Newsroom Intern at Michigan Public. She is currently a student at Grand Valley State University.
Stateside Interns
Isabella Jacob is a Stateside intern. She is an Ann Arbor native and a rising junior at Northwestern University.
Molly Anderson is a Stateside intern. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English Literature.
Molly's Latest Stories
Yeaniva Seisay is a Stateside Intern at Michigan Public.
Jaden Jefferson is Stateside Intern with Michigan Public. He will be attending Connecticut College in the fall.
Nicholas Alumkal is a production assistant for Stateside. He will be a senior in the fall at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, studying broadcast and digital journalism.