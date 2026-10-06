International enrollment down at U-M, despite record-breaking 54,000 students

According to enrollment numbers released by the University of Michigan, more than 1,000 fewer international students enrolled this fall compared to two years ago.

Most of that decline occurred among graduate students.

In a press release, U-M Dean of Graduate Studies Mike Solomon wrote that “changes in the federal funding landscape and uncertainty over U.S. immigration policy have likely contributed to declining trends in graduate enrollment over the past two years.”

Rachel Banks, a policy director at NAFSA: Association of International Educators, attributed a nationwide decline in international student enrollment to Trump Administration policies, including a travel ban and new visa delays, revocations, and restrictions.

“They really came out of the gate very quickly to put forward policy changes, executive orders that really sent a negative message to international students,” Banks said of the Trump Administration.

In particular, Banks cited a rule change that would require students to apply for a visa extension after four years, regardless of the length of their academic program. Previously, international students were granted an indeterminate length of stay, as long as they made consistent progress towards their degree.

Banks said the policy could make international students nervous to commit to coming to the U.S. to pursue longer degrees like PhDs, because “you’re not assured that you can finish your program.”

NAFSA is challenging the policy in court. It’s currently on hold pending litigation.

Miriam Feldblum runs the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a group of college and university leaders that is also challenging the policy.

Feldblum said that in addition to contributing to the academic and cultural diversity of campus, international students “have outsized financial contributions to the campus,” primarily by paying full tuition.

In the same period that the U-M lost 1,000 international graduate students, the university added 2,500 U.S.-based undergraduates. U-M says a record-breaking 54,000 students are enrolled across all of its degree programs.

The University of Michigan did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.