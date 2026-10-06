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Ann Arbor City Council votes to oppose proposal that would create municipal utility board

WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
A resident speaks at the podium during Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026, meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
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89.1 WEMU
A resident speaks at the podium during Ann Arbor City Council's October 5, 2026, meeting.

The Ann Arbor City Council Monday night voted to oppose a citizen-initiated ballot proposal that would establish a municipal utility board. Its supporters said they aren’t going away.

Supporters say Proposal E would only start the process of what eventually could be a takeover of DTE’s electric grid and assets. Opponents say the proposal’s wording could force the city into a very expensive legal fight with the utility.

Mayor Christopher Taylor said there shouldn’t be a vote until the actual costs are known.

"We are able, over the course of time, to put a full, complete, and candid question to the voters about the costs associated, which are considerable.”

Ann Arbor for Public Power spearheaded the initiative. Executive Director Brian Geiringer told the council voters can decide for themselves if they want to support the proposal.

Originally, the resolution encouraged voters to oppose the proposal on the November ballot. That line was removed ahead of the final vote.
Tags
Politics & Government Ann Arbor for Public Powerutilities
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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