Stateside: Monday, March 23, 2026

Michigan’s House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would ban kratom, an herbal supplement often sold in gas stations and smoke shops around Michigan. State Representative Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan) told us more.

And, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts is holding its 60th annual conference in Detroit this week. We spoke with two Detroit-based artists that co-curated Ceramics x Fiber, an exhibition of a whopping 120 artists.

Plus, to celebrate Oberon Day, a new episode of On Hand answers the pressing question: What made Michigan a craft beer powerhouse?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

