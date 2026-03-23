Stateside: Monday, March 23, 2026
Michigan’s House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would ban kratom, an herbal supplement often sold in gas stations and smoke shops around Michigan. State Representative Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan) told us more.
And, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts is holding its 60th annual conference in Detroit this week. We spoke with two Detroit-based artists that co-curated Ceramics x Fiber, an exhibition of a whopping 120 artists.
Plus, to celebrate Oberon Day, a new episode of On Hand answers the pressing question: What made Michigan a craft beer powerhouse?
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Cam Cavitt, Michigan state representative, R-Cheboygan
- Jessika Edgar, Detroit-based ceramic artist
- Katie Shulman, Detroit-based fiber artist
- Mickey Lyons, freelance journalist and beer, wine and spirits historian
- Terry Rostic, co-founder of Black Calder Brewing Company, one of Michigan's first Black-owned craft breweries
- Larry Bell, founder of Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo