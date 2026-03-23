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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, March 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:57 PM EDT
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Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

Michigan’s House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would ban kratom, an herbal supplement often sold in gas stations and smoke shops around Michigan. State Representative Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan) told us more.

And, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts is holding its 60th annual conference in Detroit this week. We spoke with two Detroit-based artists that co-curated Ceramics x Fiber, an exhibition of a whopping 120 artists.

Plus, to celebrate Oberon Day, a new episode of On Hand answers the pressing question: What made Michigan a craft beer powerhouse?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Cam Cavitt, Michigan state representative, R-Cheboygan
  • Jessika Edgar, Detroit-based ceramic artist
  • Katie Shulman, Detroit-based fiber artist
  • Mickey Lyons, freelance journalist and beer, wine and spirits historian
  • Terry Rostic, co-founder of Black Calder Brewing Company, one of Michigan's first Black-owned craft breweries
  • Larry Bell, founder of Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo
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Stateside On Air michigan house of representativesDetroit artMichigan craft beercraft beerBell's BreweryOn Hand
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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