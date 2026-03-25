Stateside: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Airports across the country are seeing hours-long TSA lines amid the partial government shutdown. We talked with a spokesperson for AAA about what to expect in Michigan, how to prepare ahead of spring break, and how gas prices are shaping travel choices.

Then, portrait photographer Paul Mobley told us about his career working with subjects like Jerry Seinfeld, Ringo Starr, Trevor Noah, and Amy Schumer. He's receiving an honorary doctorate this week from his alma mater, the College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

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