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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 17, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a check-in with Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau chief for The Detroit News. She provided insight into the politics behind the Iran war deal, including what it could mean for Michigan's Republican members of Congress. Burke also updated us on the latest news in the Gordie Howe International Bridge saga.

Then, the departures of Michigan State University's president and athletic director within weeks of each other have prompted a big name on campus to publicly express his frustration with the university's board. Al Martin, host and producer of WKAR's Beyond the Score, joined us to talk about recent remarks by MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

And, with a July 1st deadline looming, time is ticking for lawmakers to get a budget on the governor's desk. On this week's edition of It's Just Politics, Zoe & Rick delivered an update on where things stand. You can find that here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau chief for The Detroit News
  • Al Martin, host and producer of WKAR's Beyond the Score

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

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Stateside On Air 2026 Midterm ElectionIranGordie Howe BridgeMichigan State UniversityTom Izzosports
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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