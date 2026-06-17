Stateside: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Today on Stateside, a check-in with Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau chief for The Detroit News. She provided insight into the politics behind the Iran war deal, including what it could mean for Michigan's Republican members of Congress. Burke also updated us on the latest news in the Gordie Howe International Bridge saga.

Then, the departures of Michigan State University's president and athletic director within weeks of each other have prompted a big name on campus to publicly express his frustration with the university's board. Al Martin, host and producer of WKAR's Beyond the Score, joined us to talk about recent remarks by MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

And, with a July 1st deadline looming, time is ticking for lawmakers to get a budget on the governor's desk. On this week's edition of It's Just Politics, Zoe & Rick delivered an update on where things stand. You can find that here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:



Melissa Nann Burke, Washington bureau chief for The Detroit News

Washington bureau chief for Al Martin, host and producer of WKAR's Beyond the Score