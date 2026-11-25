Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2026
Today we hear a tragic update on a former Northlake Processing Center detainee who was sent back to Venezuela. Q, a trans woman, was violently assaulted while at Northlake. Last week she died from injuries after another violent attack in Venezuela.
Then, we revisit a conversation about the history of American childhood diets, and the rise of picky eaters.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer, Stateside
- Helen Zoe Veit, MSU historian and author of Picky