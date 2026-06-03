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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, meal delivery apps are popular among college students. While it's convenient, we talk to a reporter who wrote about the toll takeout food trash has taken on Michigan universities' sustainability efforts.

Then, the public-access television show Only in Monroe had Stephen Colbert as a guest host after he wrapped up his run on "The Late Show." We chat with Only in Monroe's two hosts about Colbert's special appearance and the program's longtime work highlighting the town.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Isabella Figueroa Nogueria, intern at Bridge Michigan
  • Michelle Baumann, co-host of Only in Monroe
  • Kaye Lani Rae Rafko, co-host of Only in Monroe
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Stateside On Air food systemdiningMichigan State UniversitymonroeStephen Colberttelevisionsustainability
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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