Stateside: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Today on Stateside, meal delivery apps are popular among college students. While it's convenient, we talk to a reporter who wrote about the toll takeout food trash has taken on Michigan universities' sustainability efforts.

Then, the public-access television show Only in Monroe had Stephen Colbert as a guest host after he wrapped up his run on "The Late Show." We chat with Only in Monroe's two hosts about Colbert's special appearance and the program's longtime work highlighting the town.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: